Number of people killed as result of attack of racists on house in city of Chasiv Yar has increased to 47

Rescuers discovered the body of another person who died as a result of the shelling of a house in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region.

The State Emergency Service of the Donetsk region was informed about this, Censor.NET reports.

"As of 10:00 a.m. on July 13, the body of 1 dead person was found in a five-story residential building in the city of Chasiv Yar during an investigation.

A total of 47 dead bodies were found, including 1 child, and 9 people were rescued from the rubble. The work is ongoing," the message reads.

shoot out (12965) victims (971) Donetska region (3598) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (749)
