As result of shelling in Mykolaiv region, 34 people were injured in day, woman died - regional council

The Russian occupiers continue to shell the territory of the Mykolaiv region.

This was announced by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Council, Hanna Zamazeyeva, Censor.NET reports.

"The occupiers continue to bombard the Mykolaiv region. Settlements of the Bashtansky and Mykolaiv districts were hit. Two rockets hit Bashtanka - unfortunately, one person was killed," the message says.

Also, Zamazeeva continued, shelling was recorded in Shirokivska, Ingulska, Berezneguvatska, Shevchenkivska, and Galitsynivska communities. There are hits in medical facilities and residential buildings. As a result of the shelling, the ignition of grain fields continues.

"In general, over the past day, 34 people were injured in the Mykolaiv region. There are no children among the injured. All the injured have been taken to our medical facilities and are receiving the necessary assistance," the head of the regional council said.

