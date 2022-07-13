Two settlements in Luhansk region are under control of Ukraine, Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding defense, - Haidai

Ukrainian defenders are holding defenses on the outskirts of Luhansk region.

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration, Serhiy Haidai informs Censor.NET.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine are maintaining defense on the outskirts of Luhansk Region - two populated areas of the region are under the control of the Government," - said the head of the regional military administration.

At the same time, Haidai continued, grain is being transported from the occupied territories by KamAZ trucks.

The invaders are also introducing their own mobile operator in the occupied territories.

"The Russian army destroyed warehouses with food products, shops, and markets in large cities - settlements on the verge of a humanitarian disaster. In Rubizhny and Lysychansk, the centralized gas supply system was destroyed, and significant funds are needed to restore it," added the head of the regional military administration.

Read more: Occupiers cannot capture Bilogorivka in Luhansk region, - head of RMA