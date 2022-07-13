Defense Ministry determined who of women must register for military service

The Ministry of Defense has determined which specialties women should register for the military service.

This is stated in order №35 of Ministry, reports Censor.NЕТ.

The list of the Ministry of Defense includes 7 main professions and 14 specialties:

Chemistry, Chemical Technology and Engineering; Biology;

Telecommunications and radio engineering;

Software engineering, computer science, information systems and technology, computer engineering, systems analysis, cybersecurity, micro- and nanosystems engineering, automation and computer-integrated technology;

Metrology and information and measurement technology;

Earth Sciences, Geography, Physics and Astronomy;

Food technologies; development of production and processing of livestock products;

Supply of troops, weapons and military equipment; Technology of light industry;

Physical therapy, occupational therapy, medical and psychological rehabilitation, public health, physical rehabilitation, industrial pharmacy, sanitation and expertise;

Dentistry, medicine, nursing, pharmacy, development of medical diagnosis and healing;

Biomedical engineering, biotechnology and bioengineering;

veterinary medicine and veterinary hygiene;

Accounting and taxation, marketing, management, entrepreneurship, economics, money, banking and insurance;

Publishing and printing;

Psychology, social work, social security.

Read more: Rospropagandaists spread fake about mobilization of women in Ukraine, currently, there is no such need, - Center for Countering Disinformation

The basis for enlisting a woman in the military is the acquisition of these specialties and professions.

The list also contains a list of specialties and professions related to the corresponding military accounting specialties. In particular, 35 professions and 76 specialties.