Last night enemy launched missile attack on Odessa region. Pig farm building destroyed - OC "South"

Last night, the enemy launched a missile attack on Odesa. The destroyed building of the pig farm. There are no casualties.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress center of Operational Command "South".

As noted, there was allegedly a launch of a "Kalibr" missile from the Black Sea.

"The resulting fire was promptly extinguished by the State Emergencies Service, an investigative and operational group of the National Police is working at the site, criminal proceedings under Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of laws and customs of war", - said in the message.

See more: Rashists fired at resort village in Odesa, there were no casualties or injuries, houses were damaged, - prosecutor's office. PHOTOS