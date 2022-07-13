Destruction of Kerch Bridge and liberation of Crimea are inevitable, - General Marchenko

Ukraine must destroy the Kerch Bridge and liberate occupied Crimea if it does not want to simply drag out the war for a few more years.

This was stated in an interview to "Apostrophe" by Major General Dmytro Marchenko, who in the first months of the war commanded the defense of Mykolaiv, reports Censor.NЕТ.

According to him, a counteroffensive by Ukrainian Forces and the liberation of both Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions and occupied Crimea is inevitable.

"On the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian side in the Kherson region and its dismissal - this is an inevitable process. But we must understand that this is a complex of means, and not just up and go. We need to prepare for it very carefully, we need to do very good reconnaissance, we need to prepare artillery assets. It won't be quick, but it's an inevitable measure, and sooner or later it will happen," he said.

"We have no choice but to liberate all our territories. We must not leave the enemy a single piece of our land, otherwise it will just be a postponement of the war for several more years," Marchenko added.

The General said that the AFU is planning to destroy the Kerch bridge.

"When it should happen, I, unfortunately, can't tell you. But I will tell you more: it is tactically necessary to destroy this bridge. You understand, it's a rollover of reserves, reinforcement of manpower, equipment, weapons. It's a tactical necessity," he explained.

Also, according to Marchenko, not only the bridge itself will be affected, but also the large amphibious ships that Russia keeps in the Black Sea.