In Kharkiv, soldiers of SOF "Azov" destroyed 3 enemy vehicles, 7 IFVs, 2 tanks and eliminated 37 occupants. VIDEO

Ukrainian defenders destroyed enemy equipment and liquidated the occupiers in the village of Varvarivka in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated іn Telegram channel of SOF "Azov" Kharkiv.

The video shows a fragment of the destruction of one of the units of the enemy equipment of the occupiers by a high-precision artillery hit.

"Minus three personnel cars, 7 infantry fighting vehicles BMP-2, 2 T-72B3 tanks and 37 enemy invaders - the result of the successful operation of SOF "Azov" Kharkiv in the village of Varvarivka, Volchanskiy district, Kharkiv region," reads the message of the soldiers of the SOF " Azov".

