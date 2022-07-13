In Kharkiv, soldiers of SOF "Azov" destroyed 3 enemy vehicles, 7 IFVs, 2 tanks and eliminated 37 occupants. VIDEO
Ukrainian defenders destroyed enemy equipment and liquidated the occupiers in the village of Varvarivka in the Kharkiv region.
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated іn Telegram channel of SOF "Azov" Kharkiv.
The video shows a fragment of the destruction of one of the units of the enemy equipment of the occupiers by a high-precision artillery hit.
"Minus three personnel cars, 7 infantry fighting vehicles BMP-2, 2 T-72B3 tanks and 37 enemy invaders - the result of the successful operation of SOF "Azov" Kharkiv in the village of Varvarivka, Volchanskiy district, Kharkiv region," reads the message of the soldiers of the SOF " Azov".
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password