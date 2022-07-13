Russia is using all types of its missile weapons against Ukraine. This has never happened anywhere else in world,"- representative of Air Forces Command Ignat

Russia has used all kinds of its missile weapons in strikes against Ukraine.

This was announced today at a briefing by the spokesman of the Air Force Command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Yuriy Ignat, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"This has never happened anywhere in the world before, and we are doing everything possible to repel these attacks," he said.

At the same time, the representative reminded that the enemy has not flown into the airspace of Ukraine for two and a half months and has changed its tactics.

"Acts from the territory of Belarus, the territory of Russia, the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea, launching cruise missiles and primarily hitting civilian objects and killing civilians," said Ignat.

As for the missile weapons that the enemy uses, according to the Defense Ministry spokesman, the Russian Federation switched primarily to Soviet-made missiles.

Read more: 2,960 missiles were launched by Russia against Ukrainian cities. Main target of these missiles are civilian objects, - Zelensky

"There's a lot of talk about the enemy running out of high-tech missiles such as the Kalibr, the enemy is saving such high-tech equipment in order to threaten the rest of the world. That's why we see such missiles as X-22, X-39, X-31 being used more and more in different directions," he said.