At night, Ukrainian defenders carried out missile and artillery strikes on the occupants' accumulation in Chkalovo and ammunition storage in Chornobaivka, - OC "South"

This night, the Ukrainian military in the southern direction struck the concentration of occupiers in Chkalovo and the ammunition warehouse in Chornobaivka.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress center of Operational Command "South".

"Night missile and artillery strikes by our units occurred, in particular, at the concentration of enemy forces in Chkalovo and at the ammunition depot in Chornobaivka," the report reads.

It is also noted that twice our anti-aircraft missile units in the Nikopol district destroyed a reconnaissance drone, with which the enemy was trying to expose our positions and correct their fire.

According to OC "South", the enemy's confirmed losses overnight now total: 11 Rashists, 3 armored vehicles and 2 vehicles. The rest of the losses are being reconnoitered.

"In the northwestern part of the Black Sea, two surface and two underwater missile launchers equipped with 24 Kalibrs are in readiness for missile strikes," the Operational Command adds.