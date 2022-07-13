Appointment of head of SAPO is technically easiest of EU recommendations - Maasikas

The appointment of the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) is technically the easiest of the EU recommendations in Brussels waiting for the further steps of the Ukrainian authorities.

This was announced by the EU Ambassador, Head of the EU Representation in Ukraine, Matti Maasikas, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

"Back in December, the SAP nominating committee completed its work. So really, if you ask me what is technically easiest from this list, it should definitely be this item. We are waiting for the further steps of the Ukrainian authorities," Maasikas said.

At the same time, when asked how critical this is for Ukraine and the European Union's support for Ukraine, the ambassador said he did not want to make a connection between EU aid and specific steps.

"I wouldn't want to make that connection that you're alluding to in the question. I don't want to make that connection between EU aid and concrete steps. We do not want to and should not act with our Ukrainian colleagues in such a way that 'if you don't do this, this aid will not happen.' No, this is not the way we cooperate," Maasikas stressed.

Read more: Timely appointment of head of SAPO is important for strengthening anti-corruption institutions of Ukraine, - G7 ambassadors