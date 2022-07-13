European Commission allows movement of some subsanctioned goods to Russian Kaliningrad region by rail

On Thursday, the European Commission published additional instructions for EU member states regarding the transit of goods from Russia.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to "EP".

"These guidelines confirm that the transit of sanctioned goods by road by Russian operators is prohibited under EU measures. There is no such prohibition for rail transport without prejudice to member states' obligations to exercise effective control," the statement said.

The EC explained that EU member states can control the volume of transit, guided by the average for the past three years, and also limit "unusual flows of goods or trade patterns."

"Transit of sanctioned goods and military and dual-use technologies is completely prohibited in any case - regardless of the mode of transport," the European Commission explained.

In addition, the EC continued, member states must ensure that sanctioned goods in transit do not enter EU territory. The European Commission stresses that they will be held responsible if sanctions are circumvented.

"The Commission notes the importance of monitoring bilateral trade flows between Russia and the Kaliningrad region to ensure that sub-sanctioned goods cannot enter the customs territory of the EU," it concluded.

Read more: Putin and Lukashenko discussed "possible joint steps" in response to Lithuania's restrictions on Kaliningrad transit, - Kremlin