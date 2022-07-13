Shelling of Zaporizhzhya by Russian occupants: There may be people under rubble

As a result of the missile attack on Zaporizhzhya, there are victims, and at the same time, people may also be under the rubble of the enterprise.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of Zaporizhzhya Regional Military Administration.

"Today two enemy cruise missiles hit the shop of an enterprise in the regional center. A fire broke out. All the relevant services are working at the site, taking apart the rubble. There may still be people under them," the report says.

It is noted that as a result of the attack there were injured. The number and condition of the injured is specified.

"The enterprise in the Dneprovsky district experienced significant damage. Details later," added in the RMA.

As a reminder, on July 13, Russian occupants struck Zaporizhzhya with two rockets and hit one of the enterprises.

It later became known that seven people were injured as a result of the missile strike.

