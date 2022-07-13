If Russia voluntarily leaves our land to 1991 border, we will stop fighting, - Danilov

The liberation of all the occupied territories of Ukraine will be carried out one after another.

This was stated in Twitter by Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the NSDC, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"There is no reason to accuse Ukraine that weapons provided by partners allegedly end up on the "black market".

The liberation of all temporarily occupied territories will be carried out one by one as the AFU is ready, there can be no deadlines in war - it is not a competition in production," he stressed.

"If the aggressor voluntarily leaves our land to the 1991 border, we will stop fighting, otherwise - there is no way but military. No one will deal with the liberation of our land except us, but we need the help of our partners," added the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.

According to Danilov, the successes of the AFU have recently become noticeable, so the Russians are very nervous about this and do not know what to do.

"Now they are looking for human resources in places of detention. There is panic in the Russian troops. The occupiers are worried over the Crimean bridge, carefully guarding it, conducting constant drills, and deploying reinforced air defense there.

Through the so-called land corridor, the occupants are trying to export stolen grain and metal from enterprises, and the Russian Federation is a marauding country that takes advantage of the situation," he added.

Danilov also recalled that "the partisan movement is gaining momentum and is deadly for traitors.

Read more: Zelensky set task to liberate whole Ukraine, not just Kherson region, - Danilov