French company Matiere will provide Ukraine with 36 prefabricated bridges to restore tracks after combat operations - Kuleba

The French company Matiere will provide 36 prefabricated bridges to Ukraine.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Іnterfax-Ukraine.

"Together with the French government and the federation of French industrialists MEDEF, we have agreed to transfer 36 lightweight prefabricated bridges ranging from 23 to 46 meters in length from the Matiere campaign to Ukraine. These constructions will be able to quickly replace destroyed Ukrainian bridges and then permanently replace them," Kuleba said.

According to him, the French company Matiere has years of experience in the rapid deployment of bridge crossings for road and rail transport, especially in countries where war has destroyed infrastructure.

"As early as July 25, the company's engineers will arrive in Ukraine and conduct a joint assessment mission with engineers of Ukravtodor. The company is potentially considering deploying production of these bridge crossings in Ukraine," Kuleba noted.

