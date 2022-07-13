Crises like one in Sri Lanka are provoked by Russia and could happen in other countries. This is one of points of Russian tactics, - Zelensky

The events in Sri Lanka are caused by the actions of the Russian Federation on blocking the export of Ukrainian food, which could also lead to social upheaval in other countries.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelensky in appeal to participants of the "Asian Leadership" conference in Seoul, reports Censor.NЕТ.

According to him, one of the points of Russian tactics is the "economic shock".

"And it's not just about us anymore. Look at just one example - the events in Sri Lanka. The shocking rise in food and fuel prices caused a social explosion. No one now knows how it will end. But you all know that the same explosions are possible in other countries affecting food and energy crises," Zelensky said.

The President stressed that Russia's cynical blockade of Ukrainian sea ports, as the Russians are not letting critical supplies of Ukrainian food to the world market, has led to the aggravation of these crises.

In his opinion, these crises were also caused by Russia's "perfectly thought-out game" of raising the prices of energy resources.