Attempts of enemy assaults in Slavyansk and Bakhmut directions were repulsed, - General Staff of Armed Forces of Ukraine

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 18.00 on 07/13/2022.

"Glory to Ukraine! 140 years of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues.

The situation has not undergone any significant changes in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy is taking measures to strengthen the counter-intelligence regime in the border areas of the Kursk region. The areas of the settlements of Vovkivka, Volfine and Pokrovka of the Sumy region were shelled with mortars. Also, in Sumy region, he conducted aerial reconnaissance by UAVs near Zarutske, Shalygino and Starykyvo.

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers are concentrating their main efforts on preventing the advance of our troops. Once again, Ukrainian soldiers repelled an enemy assault in the direction of Dementiivka. Currently, the enemy is restocking supplies and trying to replenish units that have suffered losses of personnel and military equipment. The Russian occupiers shelled the areas of the settlements of Kharkiv, Dementiyivka, Ruskie and Cherkassy Tyshki, Slatine, Prudyanka, Zalyman, Stary Saltiv, Petrivka, Ruska Lozova, Udy, Yavirske, Korobochkine and Peremoga. A pair of Ka-52 helicopters struck near Verkhniy Saltov and Petrivka.

In the Slavyansk direction, the enemy is carrying out fire damage from barrel artillery and rocket salvo systems in the areas of the settlements of Tetyanivka, Donetske, Raihorodok, Dolyna, Dibrivne, Kurulka, Mazanivka, Virnopillya, Husarivka, Chepil, Velika Komyshuvakha, Krasnopillya and others. Conducted an airstrike near Mazanivka. Our defenders successfully repelled the assaults in the directions of Ivanivka and Dolyna and drove the invaders back.

The enemy was not active in the Kramatorsk direction. Shelled the areas of Mykolaivka, Kryvya Luka, Siversk, Serebryanka, Verkhnyokamyansky and Ivano-Daryivka with barrel artillery and mortars. Air strikes were recorded near Spirny.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers fired from barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Vyimka, Berestov, Bilogorivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Pokrovske, Bakhmut, Opytne, Vesela Dolyna, Vershyn, Travneve, Vugleghir TPP, Kodema, Toretsk, Shumy, Mayorsk and Zaitseve . An air strike was carried out near Vershyn. All attempts of enemy assaults in the direction of Vesela Dolyna, Yakovlivka and Vershina were nullified by our soldiers with accurate fire. The occupiers, with losses, withdrew. The enemy also clumsily failed reconnaissance by combat in the Pokrovsk area.

In the Avdiyiv, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv and Zaporizhzhya directions, the enemy continued shelling from barrel and rocket artillery along the contact line, albeit with less intensity. He also carried out airstrikes in the vicinity of Maly Shcherbaki, Mala Tokmachka, Kamiansky and Novomykhailivka. Conducted aerial reconnaissance by UAVs near Novoprokopivka and Mala Tokmachka.

In the South Bug region, the aggressor's troops fired from tanks, barrel and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Potemkine, Knyazunka, Osokorivka, Dobryanka, Bila Krynytsia, Partizanske, Blagodatne, Kiselyvka, Novogrigorivka, Zorya, Olenivka, Kotlyareve, Shevchenkive, Luch, Posad-Pokrovske , Stepova Dolyna, Ukrainka, Prybuzke, Nova Zorya, Lymany and Lupareve. The enemy also carried out aerial reconnaissance by UAV.

In the waters of the Black and Azov seas, the enemy is keeping four carriers of high-precision weapons in readiness for launching missile strikes against objects on the territory of Ukraine.

Sometimes enemy losses exceed the manning figures, which has a significant impact on the common moral and psychological state and becomes a prerequisite for the refusal of personnel to participate in further combat operations against Ukraine. It goes so far that Russian commanders use physical violence against their personnel.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Together we will win!", the information from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reads.