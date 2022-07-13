Ukraine breaks diplomatic relations with DPRK due to Pyongyang's recognition of "independence" of "L/DPR", - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Ukraine is severing diplomatic relations with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea due to Pyongyang's recognition of the "independence" of the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"We consider this decision as an attempt by Pyongyang to undermine the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, a gross violation of the Constitution of Ukraine, the UN Charter and the fundamental norms and principles of international law... In response to such an unfriendly act, Ukraine announces the severance of diplomatic relations with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea." - said in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It clarifies that the North Korean regime's recognition of the "subjectivity" of the Russian occupation regimes in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions is null and void, will have no legal consequences and will not change the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine.

At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasizes that political and economic contacts with the DPRK are not carried out due to the international sanctions imposed on this country.