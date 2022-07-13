"Supporters of radical transformation of Russia" will gather in Prague

The second Forum of the Free Peoples of Russia will be held in Prague on July 22-24.

"Advocates of radical reconstruction and structural transformation of Russia" advocate "a transition from an authoritarian imperial state to a voluntary agreement of free, independent and democratic countries," the organizers of the Forum inform in their press release, Censor.NET informs.

"The Forum of the Free Peoples of Russia is a platform for uniting new political leaders, participants of regional and national movements, civil activists, the expert community and everyone who is aware of the need for decisive de-imperialization of the country," the press release says.

The organizers emphasize that "at the First Forum, which took place on May 8 in Warsaw, its participants, representing various peoples and regions of Russia, showed the closeness of their positions, now we are starting joint, coordinated work."

"Unlike the famous "leaders of the Russian opposition", who dream only of changing the "bad" Kremlin tsar to a "good" one, but want to preserve the former Moscow-centrism, we are supporters of the radical reconstruction and structural transformation of Russia for the benefit of its numerous peoples and regions. - declares on behalf of the Forum participants.

"The participants of the Forum intend to discuss specific technologies for the political transformation of the post-Russian space. Including its demilitarization with a complete rejection of the nuclear arsenal, which does not contribute to economic development, but only awakens the imperial ambitions of the Kremlin authorities," the press release states.

Also, "the participants of the Forum will discuss the impact of Decolonization and Reconstruction of Post-Russia on the construction of a new architecture of collective security in Europe, the Atlantic and Asia, therefore, among the speakers of the Second Forum of the Russian Federation, not only representatives of more than 20 peoples and regions of Russia, in particular Rajana Dugar-De Ponte (Buryatia) ), Ruslan Gabbasov (Bashkortostan), Rafis Kashapov (Tatarstan), Oleksiy Manannikov (Siberia), Danny Teps (Ichkeria), Olena Mykhaylova (Velky Novgorod), Yuriy Moskalenko (Far East), Ilya Ponomaryev (Novosibirsk), Gennadiy Gudkov (Kolomna), as well as public leaders, political thinkers and international experts from Europe and North America: Janusz Bugajski (USA), Pavlo Klimkin (Ukraine), Edward Lucas (Great Britain), Wojciech Pokora (Poland), Tamila Tasheva (Ukraine), Andrius Almanis (Lithuania) ) ), Oleg Dunda (Ukraine), Paul Massaro (USA), Taras Stetskiv (Ukraine), Mariusz Pilis (Poland), Yevhen Magda (Ukraine), Vadym Prokopiev (Belarus), Pavlo Zhovnirenko (Ukraine)".