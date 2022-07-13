Ministry of Defense of Turkey agreed to create coordination center for export of Ukrainian grain in Istanbul

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that the participants of the quadrilateral talks in Istanbul on Wednesday agreed on the creation of a coordination center for the export of Ukrainian grain by sea.

"At the quadrilateral meeting, an agreement was reached on technical issues, such as joint control at the port exit and arrival points and ensuring navigational safety on transfer routes," Akar added, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

According to him, next week the delegations of Ukraine and Russia will meet again in Turkey to agree on all the details and sign the relevant agreement.

Earlier, UN spokesman Farhan Haq said that the Organization considers the negotiations "something positive."

As you know, Russian, Ukrainian and Turkish military delegations met with UN officials in Istanbul on Wednesday for talks on resuming Ukrainian grain exports amid the worsening global food crisis.

Russia, according to the plan, would have to agree to a truce during the movement of the cargo, and Turkey - with the support of the UN - would inspect the ships to allay Russian fears about arms smuggling.

It is currently unknown what progress has been made in the negotiations.