Stoltenberg - to MEPs: You should increase aid to Ukraine, it is in interests of your security

The price for NATO and the EU for supporting Ukraine is measured in money, instead, Ukrainians pay for European security with their lives. The EU should increase aid to Ukraine so that it does not have to pay a much higher price in the future.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during hearings at the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the European Parliament, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Even if someone doesn't care about the moral side of supporting the people of Ukraine, you have to take care of your own security interests. So you have to pay. Pay for support, for humanitarian aid, for the consequences of economic sanctions. Because the alternative is to pay a much higher price later", said Stoltenberg.

He called to remember that "the price we pay as the EU and NATO can be measured in money. The price they (Ukrainians - ed.) pay is measured in lives lost every day."

"So you should stop complaining and increase your help instead. Period!" - these words of Stoltenberg were met with applause by the members of the European Parliament. At the same time, the NATO Secretary General noted that the West should be ready to support Ukraine for a long time.

"It has a price. Sanctions have a price, the price of military and economic support is important. But the price of non-support can be much higher. Partly because it is a moral issue. This is a sovereign independent state with a population of over 40 million people living in Europe and were brutally attacked by a much more powerful Russia. If we do not respond to this after what we saw in Buch and elsewhere, in my opinion, it would not correspond to the decent behavior of neighbors and friends of Ukraine," Stoltenberg noted.

He emphasized: if we do not act and allow the Russian Federation to continue this cruelty, allow it to also receive rewards for such cruelty - in this case the price for Europe will be much higher.

"It is in our interests to help Ukraine. You must understand: if Ukraine loses (the war), it will create danger for us. It will make Europe even more vulnerable to Russian aggression. Lessons from the events in Georgia in 2008, the annexation of Crimea in 2014, the subversive actions in Donbas in 2014, after all, the full-scale brutal invasion (of Ukraine) by President Putin in February - all this suggests that they (the Russian Federation) are simply using force. They have such a desire. They have renewed the idea of ​​spheres of influence, when large powers can decide what smaller neighbors should do. And that makes us all more vulnerable," the NATO Secretary General stressed.

