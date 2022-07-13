Russian occupiers want to evict artists of Kherson puppet theater from dormitory, - regional council

In Kherson, the invaders want to evict puppet theater artists from a dormitory.

Yurii Sobolevsky, the first deputy chairman of the Kherson Regional Council, announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Today in Kherson, the occupying 'power' made the workers of our regional puppet theater happy that they are going to appoint a new 'director' from Monday, and our artists who live in the theater's dormitory have to go outside," the official wrote.

He noted that theater artists continued to work for children even in wartime, and the director of the theater was kidnapped and beaten after one of the rallies on Svobody Square.