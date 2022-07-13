In Istanbul, there was critical progress regarding export of grain from Ukraine, - Guterres

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said that during the quadrilateral meeting in Istanbul, the parties achieved "critical" progress on the issue of grain export from Ukraine by sea.

"Today we saw a critical step forward to ensure the safe export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea," Guterres said, adding that "we saw a glimmer of hope," reports Censor.NET with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

According to the UN Secretary General, the negotiators in Istanbul did not conclude an agreement, but agreed to work on it. He added that the parties have yet to agree on the technical details of grain export.

Guterres thanked Turkey for its mediation efforts, as well as Russian and Ukrainian officials "for their constructive work."

"Today is an important and essential step on the way to concluding an agreement," added the UN Secretary General and noted that the next meeting on the issue of grain export will take place next week.

Earlier, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that the negotiators in Istanbul on Wednesday agreed on the creation of a coordination center for the export of Ukrainian grain by sea, and the relevant agreement will be signed next week.

As you know, Russian, Ukrainian and Turkish military delegations met with UN officials in Istanbul on Wednesday for talks on resuming Ukrainian grain exports amid the worsening global food crisis.