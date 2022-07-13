UN will create team of experts to help Ukraine investigate sexual violence as weapon of war, - Venedyktova

Prosecutor General Iryna Venedyktova held a meeting in The Hague with Pramila Patten, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary General on Sexual Violence in Conflict, during which assistance to Ukraine in the investigation of crimes of sexual violence as a weapon of war was discussed.

Patten reported that she is ready to organize a group of permanent experts to work in Ukraine in the near future. Experienced specialists will assist prosecutors and investigators and cooperate with civil society.

"Implementation of the best global practices will help us achieve comprehensive protection of victims of sexual violence and effective investigation of sexual violence crimes related to the conflict," Venedyktova emphasized.

She also added that Russian troops in Ukraine use rape as a weapon of war. Prosecutors document and, together with other law enforcement agencies, investigate war crimes in the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions.

"We understand that the majority of victims do not yet contact the law enforcement officers due to fear and stress after such atrocities. And only the creation of safe conditions for those who survived will be able to change this situation," the Prosecutor General noted.

It is clarified that the Office of the Prosecutor General, in cooperation with the UN Secretary General's team on sexual violence in conflict, is developing a Strategy for comprehensive protection of victims of sexual violence in the context of armed conflict. It is aimed at ensuring their rehabilitation, preventing re-victimization and creating an effective response mechanism for each case.

The parties also discussed supplementing the strategy with a practical project for the protection of victims in partnership with international organizations. "It should be a protected environment where victims and witnesses can report a crime, receive comprehensive services - medical, psychological, legal assistance and recovery after the experience," Venedyktova summed up.

