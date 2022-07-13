ENG
News
Gas will not be included in seventh package of EU sanctions against Russia, - Prime Minister of Czech Republic Fiala

The European Union is preparing the seventh package of sanctions against the Russian Federation, which will not limit the import of Russian gas.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala, Censor.NET informs with reference to Fakty.

"The seventh package is being prepared, and I think it is a good course. It is certainly problematic to include energy in the sanctions. It is necessary to follow the rule that the sanctions should affect Russia more than the countries that introduce sanctions. I believe that this should not be the case , because a number of countries depend on Russian gas," said the Czech Prime Minister.

Sanctions to increase pressure due to Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine should ban the import of gold, expand the list of dual-use goods prohibited for export to the Russian Federation, and cover more people.

The European Commission is due to present the package in the coming days, and EU member states can approve the new restrictions immediately after that, Fiala said.

