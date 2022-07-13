The fight against saboteurs was intensified near the border with Belarus. The introduction of liability for curfew violations is being discussed, - Monastyrsky

Law enforcement agencies are strengthening measures to prevent the activities of sabotage and intelligence groups near the borders with Belarus and near the front line.

Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrsky announced this on the air of the Yedyni Novyny telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Today, of course, we are intensifying our work in the border areas with the Republic of Belarus. We are hearing signals about the possibility of an attack by the DRG from this very territory, so the work of the National Police, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine and other bodies that are responsible for security today has intensified there. The borders that bordering the areas where hostilities are taking place, the work of law enforcement officers has also been intensified in order to identify DRGs," the minister said.

He noted several of the most effective methods of combating saboteurs.

Read more: UN will create team of experts to help Ukraine investigate sexual violence as weapon of war, - Venedyktova

"The first is video surveillance of the Safe Country project. The second is effective roadblocks that carry out thorough checks... And the curfew remains - it is also an effective means of combating and preventing DRG. All these measures will also be abandoned during martial law." - emphasized the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to him, the government is currently discussing the introduction of administrative responsibility for curfew violations and fully supports this decision.