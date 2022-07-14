EU will not recognize passports that Putin's regime will distribute to Ukrainians, - Borrell

The European Union condemns Vladimir Putin's decision to simplify the distribution of Russian passports to all citizens of Ukraine and will not recognize these documents.

This is stated in the statement of the EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrainian Pravda.

"The new Russian legislation, which now simplifies the procedure for obtaining Russian citizenship for all Ukrainians, is another gross violation of Ukraine's sovereignty related to Russia's illegal war," Borrell said.

Read more: Rashists have strengthened work of their DRGs in Luhansk Region: they go to Ukrainian checkpoints in form of Armed Forces, look for weak points, - Haidai

He emphasized that the European Union will not recognize such passports, and recalled the previous statement of Brussels in response to Putin's decision to simplify the granting of citizenship to residents of the occupied territories of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

It will be recalled that the president of the aggressor country, Vladimir Putin, on Monday signed a decree on the simplified procedure for granting Russian citizenship to all Ukrainians. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemned this move and emphasized that the passporting of Ukrainian citizens is legally void and will have no legal consequences for Ukraine.