ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
6927 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
8 243 22
war (19644) Armed Forces HQ (2621) losses (1692)

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 37,870 people, 219 planes, 188 helicopters, 1,667 tanks and 3,852 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

москаль,ворог,кацап,русня,орк

The Russian invaders, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of July 14, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 37,870 people.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 14.07 are estimated to be:

personnel - about 37,870 (+300) people were eliminated,
tanks - 1667 (+18) units,
armored combat vehicles - 3852 (+20) units,
artillery systems - 840 (+1) units,
multiple launch rocket system - 247 (+0) units,
air defense equipment - 109 (+0) units,
aircraft - 219 (+2) units,
helicopters - 188 (+0) units,
UAVs of operational-tactical level - 681 (+3),
cruise missiles - 155 (+0),
ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks - 2720 (+16) units,
special equipment - 67 (+0).

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 37,570 people, 217 planes, 188 helicopters, 1,649 tanks and 3,832 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Kramatorsk direction," the General Staff clarified.

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 37,870 people, 219 planes, 188 helicopters, 1,667 tanks and 3,852 armored vehicles 01

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 