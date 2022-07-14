Ukraine controls every weapon and will not allow it to fall into hands of terrorists, - Zaluzhny

The Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Valery Zaluzhny, emphasized that Ukraine is clearly aware of its responsibility for each weapon unit.

He reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

Yes, Zaluzhny held a conversation with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, General Mark Milley.

"Traditionally, I informed my colleague about the current operational situation. I noted that the enemy continues to concentrate its main efforts in the north of Luhansk and Donetsk regions, trying to push us out of the occupied positions. Active combat operations are being conducted in the directions of Izium-Sloviansk, Sviatohirsk-Sloviansk, Lysychansk-Soledar, Lysychansk-Siversk, Popasna-Soledar. We manage to repel massive enemy attacks. In the Kherson region, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to liberate our territories," said the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

At the same time, Milli noted the effectiveness of missile and artillery systems, in particular the use of M142 HIMARS.

"We discussed the pace and volume of deliveries of international technical assistance. I emphasized that the Ukrainian side is clearly aware of the responsibility for each weapon and will not allow it to fall into the hands of terrorists," Zaluzhny stressed.

