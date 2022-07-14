ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
13383 visitors online
News War in Ukraine War
18 091 69
Vinnytsia (64) war (19669) shoot out (8553) victims (597) Kyrylo Tymoshenko (140)

Shelling of Vinnytsia by Russian troops: Number of victims has increased to 20, including 3 children

News Censor.NET War in Ukraine

дснс

The number of victims of the rocket attack on Vinnytsia increased to 20, including three children.

This was announced by the deputy head of the PO Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Currently, 20 people are known to have died as a result of a rocket attack on the city, among them three children. 90 people have sought help from medical institutions," the report says.

The rescue operation is ongoing.

It will be recalled that on July 14, the Russian occupiers fired 3 rockets at an office building in Vinnytsia.

President Volodymyr Zelensky called the shelling a terrorist act.

It is known that Russian troops hit Vinnytsia with Caliber missiles from the Black Sea.

Read more: Number of victims of Russian missile attack on Vinnytsia increased to 17, in particular, 2 children were killed, - Prosecutor General's Office

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in GoogleNews
 
 