Shelling of Vinnytsia by Russian troops: Number of victims has increased to 20, including 3 children

The number of victims of the rocket attack on Vinnytsia increased to 20, including three children.

This was announced by the deputy head of the PO Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Currently, 20 people are known to have died as a result of a rocket attack on the city, among them three children. 90 people have sought help from medical institutions," the report says.

The rescue operation is ongoing.

It will be recalled that on July 14, the Russian occupiers fired 3 rockets at an office building in Vinnytsia.

President Volodymyr Zelensky called the shelling a terrorist act.

It is known that Russian troops hit Vinnytsia with Caliber missiles from the Black Sea.

Read more: Number of victims of Russian missile attack on Vinnytsia increased to 17, in particular, 2 children were killed, - Prosecutor General's Office