Hungary will not support sanctions against Russian gas or Gazprom, - Sijarto

Hungary is not ready to discuss possible EU sanctions against the supply of Russian gas, nor will it support the inclusion of Russian Gazprom or Gazprombank in the sanctions list.

This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Peter Siyarto, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

"In Hungary, we have made it clear that we are not even ready to discuss any sanctions on gas supplies. And we have made it clear that we will never vote to support a sanctions list that would include Gazprom or Gazprombank," he said minister.

According to Szijjarto, the Hungarian government is currently filling gas storage facilities and has decided to purchase "additional volumes of gas beyond those set in our long-term contracts." Negotiations on additional volumes of gas began the day before yesterday also with the aggressor country.

"We have two long-term contracts - one with Gazprom, the other with Shell. And now, on top of these volumes, we will purchase an additional 700 million cubic meters of gas, because this is the principle maximum that we can store in our warehouses until the start of the heating season. .. Our goal is an additional 700 million cubic meters. We have already started commercial negotiations - in both geographical directions," added the head of the MFA.

