In Latvia, Seimas approved ban on supply of gas from Russian Federation

The Seimas of Latvia adopted on Thursday in the final reading amendments to the law on energy, which provide for a ban on the supply of natural gas from Russia from January 1, 2023.

As Censor.NET reports this with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

Latvijas gaze opposed the decision to completely ban gas from Russia. Thus, in early April 2022, the chairman of the board of JSC Latvijas gaze Aigar Kalvitis said that such a decision would cause an energy crisis in Latvia and cause an increase in prices for consumers, as it would actually force Latvijas gaze to purchase gas reserves at a historically record price and store it in the Inchukal underground storage

The company was skeptical about liquefied natural gas (LNG) purchases.

