Hostilities near Kyiv will not be moved sharply, main danger is missile strikes, - Zaluzhny

The armed forces pushed out enemy troops from Kyiv and organized a reliable defense of the capital. The main danger now is missile strikes.

This was stated by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny during a meeting with the US Ambassador Bridget Brink, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Ministry of Defense.

"In February-March, battles were fought near Kyiv. However, we managed to organize a reliable defense of the capital and push out enemy troops. Now we are strengthening the defense. Appropriate groups of troops have been created to protect the city. Therefore, a sharp transfer of hostilities near Kyiv is impossible," he said.

Zaluzhny emphasized that the main danger for Ukrainians now is missile strikes. At the same time, defenders of Ukraine shoot down many enemy missiles.

"The Ukrainian Armed Forces are keeping an eye on the actions of the enemy in the Black Sea. Russian ships do not dare to approach Ukrainian shores and are at a considerable distance. However, if the enemy attempts to attack, we will use our anti-ship missiles," Zaluzhny added.