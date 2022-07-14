8 024 14
Number of victims of shelling of Vinnytsia by Russian occupiers has increased to 21, - State Emergency Service. PHOTOS
21 people were killed as a result of a missile attack by the Russian army on Vinnytsia.
As reported by SES, Censor.NET informs.
"As of 16:35:
- 21 dead (including 3 children),
- 91 people sought medical help,
- 52 people were hospitalized (including 4 children),
- 34 people are in serious condition.
The search for 42 people with whom there is no contact is ongoing," the message reads.
