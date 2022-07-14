ENG
Vinnytsia (64) war (19669) shoot out (8553) victims (597) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (412)

Number of victims of shelling of Vinnytsia by Russian occupiers has increased to 21, - State Emergency Service. PHOTOS

21 people were killed as a result of a missile attack by the Russian army on Vinnytsia.

"As of 16:35:

- 21 dead (including 3 children),
- 91 people sought medical help,
- 52 people were hospitalized (including 4 children),
- 34 people are in serious condition.

The search for 42 people with whom there is no contact is ongoing," the message reads.

