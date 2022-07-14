Several dozen people were detained after shelling of Vinnytsia, they are currently being interrogated by SSU and National Police, - Monastyrsky

The Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Denys Monastyrsky, announced the detention of several dozen people after rocket attacks in Vinnytsia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Several dozen people were detained after this tragedy. They are now being interviewed by the police and the Security Service of Ukraine. After that, we will be able to say something," the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

It will be recalled that on July 14, the Russian occupiers fired 3 rockets at an office building in Vinnytsia.

President Volodymyr Zelensky called the shelling a terrorist act.

It is known that Russian troops hit Vinnytsia with Caliber missiles from the Black Sea. 21 people died, including 3 children.

Read more: Ukraine controls every weapon and will not allow it to fall into hands of terrorists, - Zaluzhny