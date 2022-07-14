Occupiers wanted to establish control over Vuhlehirska TPP, but Ukrainian soldiers forced them to retreat, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm on July 14.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message states: "The one hundred and forty-first day of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues.

The Russian occupiers cynically continue to attack civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine. After today's rocket attacks on the center of the city of Vinnytsia, the bodies of 22 dead people, including children, have been found so far. 39 people remain on the list of missing persons. In addition, about a hundred people suffered injuries of various degrees of severity.

There are no major changes on the Volyn, Polissia, and Siversk directions. On the last, enemy units shelled the settlements of Doroshivka and Hrabovskoe of the Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is trying to hold the previously occupied lines and positions. He carried out shelling from tanks, mortars, barrel and jet artillery of the city of Kharkiv and the settlements of Protopopivka, Prudianka, Svitlychne, Mykilske, Cherkaski Tyshki, Stary Saltiv, Rubizhne. Airstrikes near Petrivka. Conducted aerial reconnaissance with Orlan-10 operational-tactical UAVs near Vasylenko and Shevchenko.

In the Slavic direction, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical position of his units. The districts of Dolyna, Ivanivka, Barvinkove, Bohorodychne, Kutuzivka, Velyka Komyshuvakha, Tetianivka, Novomykolaivka, and Kostiantynivka were shelled with mortars, barrel and rocket artillery. Used aviation to strike the Maiaky area.

Our soldiers successfully repulsed the enemy's assault in the area of ​​Kurulka settlement.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues shelling units of the Defense Forces along the entire contact line. Uses attack and army aviation. Conducts reconnaissance in order to find weak points in the defense of our troops.

Fired at civilian infrastructure in the areas of Siversk, Verkhnyokamianske, Serebrianka, Spirne, New York, Iakovlivka, Soledar, Bilohorivka, Vyimka, Semihiria, Travneve, Pokrovske and others. He carried out airstrikes in particular near New York, Nova Kamianka, Iakovlivka, Ivano-Daryivka, and Avdiivka.

The occupiers tried to improve the tactical position in the Verkhnokamiansky and Kamianka districts and establish control over the Vuhlehirskaya TPP with offensive and assault actions. Ukrainian soldiers inflicted casualties on the enemy with accurate fire and forced them to retreat.

The enemy did not conduct offensive and assault actions in the Novopavlovsk and Zaporizhzhia directions. He shelled our positions from artillery in the areas of Novoselivka Persha, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Vuhledar, Velyka Novosilka, Novoukrainka, Vremivka, Olhivske, Temyrivka, Bilohiria, Malynivka, Kamianske, Novoandriivka, Nevelske, Orihiv and others.

In the South Bug region, the enemy carried out systematic shelling of civilian and military infrastructure in the areas of Lymany, Posad-Pokrovsky, Stepova Dolyna, Prybuzky, Oleksandrivka, Zora, Kotliarevo, Lyubomyrivka, Novomykolaivka, Myrne, Kyselivka, Blahodatne, Kobzartsy, Iakovlivka, Bereznehuvate, Bila Krynytsia, Olhyny, Kniazivka, Ivanivka, Chervony Yar and a number of other settlements. Used aviation for a strike near Tavriiske.

In the water areas of the Black and Azov Seas, the enemy's naval group continues to block the northwestern part of the Black Sea and launch missile strikes on objects on the territory of Ukraine.

The Russian occupiers continue to suffer losses on the territory of Ukraine, which leads to a further decrease in morale and psychological state. The number of enemy personnel who try to avoid hostilities by any means is constantly increasing."