There are 600 civilians in Sviatohirsk Lavra, we are working on organization of humanitarian corridor for evacuation.

Ukraine is working on the organization of a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of civilians from the territory of Sviatohirsk Lavra in Donetsk region.

This is stated by The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"Ukraine is working to establish a ceasefire and organize a humanitarian corridor to Sviatogorsk Lavra, located on the banks of the Siversky Donets River in Donetsk Region. As of today, Sviatohirsk Lavra is subjected to constant artillery fire from the Russian military," the report reads.

It is noted that "up to 600 civilians are still on the territory of the Lavra. About 70% of them are pilgrims and locals trying to find shelter from the shelling. A significant part of the pilgrims arrived for pilgrimage even before active hostilities began."

"Subsequently, due to active hostilities, civilians were unable to evacuate to safety and requested a safe corridor," the MDI reported.

Watch more: Russia has no place in UNESCO, - Zelensky reacted to shelling of Svyatohirska Lavra. VIDEO

According to the Intelligence, currently about 100 monks refuse to leave the territory of the Lavra. Some of them cannot be evacuated due to injuries, age and illness. It is for them that the delivery of humanitarian goods - food, water and medicines - is organized. The victims will also be provided with the necessary medical assistance.