Special tribunal on Russian aggression must be established as soon as possible - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a special tribunal to investigate Russian crimes in Ukraine should be established as soon as possible.

According to Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in his appeal.

Zelensky recalled that "as a result of just one missile attack on Vinnytsia 23 people were killed, three children under the age of 10, and this, unfortunately, is not the final number. One of the missiles destroyed the Neuromed Medical Center."

"If someone had struck a medical center in Dallas or Dresden with a missile, what would it have been called? Wouldn't it be called terrorism? Russia cut short a girl's life then as a conference on Russian war crimes was held in the Netherlands, The Hague. A conference where they decided what was to be done to make sure that every Russian military man was punished," he said.

Watch more: Vinnytsia shelling proved that Russia should be officially recognized as terrorist state, - Zelensky. VIDEO

After this, the president also said, "no one can have any doubt that a special tribunal on Russian aggression against Ukraine is needed as soon as possible."

He also stressed the need to "impose such restrictions on Russian energy exports that will not allow terrorists to cover their costs at the expense of the international community".

Finally, he addressed the crew of the submarine from which missiles were fired at Vinnitsa. "I want the crew of this vessel, from which the Kalibers fired at Vinnytsia today, to know for sure that prison is the best thing that awaits," he said.

Read more: Perpetrators will be punished for these atrocities - EU on shelling of Vinnytsia