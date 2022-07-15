Since start of Russian invasion, 23,000 Ukrainian soldiers have received awards, including more than 3,500 posthumously - Zelensky

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, 23,000 Ukrainian defenders have been awarded state awards, more than 3,500 of them posthumously.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this data was announced during his appeal on July 14 by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

He noted: "In total, during the full-scale war since February 24, 157 Ukrainians were awarded the title of Hero, including 75 posthumously. More than 23 thousand of our defenders and defenders were awarded state awards, more than 3.5 thousand posthumously".

