Russian Federation is likely to soon launch large-scale offensive along Slavyansk-Siversk-Bakhmut line, - ISW

The Russians are likely to launch a larger and more decisive offensive along the Slavyansk-Siversk-Bakhmut line soon.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

At the same time, it is not yet known how this offensive will begin or where exactly it will be concentrated.

It is noted that the Russians took an operational pause while conducting limited ground attacks on the Sloviansk-Siversk-Bakhmut line.

Russian troops continued shelling, rocket fire, and airstrikes along the entire front line.

