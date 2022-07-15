Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped attempts of enemy assault in area of Kodema and Bilogorivka in direction of Bakhmut, - General Staff

Our soldiers successfully stopped enemy assault attempts in the area of Kodema and Bilogorivka in the direction of Bakhmut, as well as attempts to capture the villages of Spirne and Vershina.

Thus, the one hundred and forty-second day of the Ukrainian nation's heroic resistance to the Russian military invasion began.

No significant changes in the activities of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus were noted in the Volyn and Polissky directions.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy continues to carry out enhanced protection of the section of the Ukrainian-Russian border. In order to demonstrate their presence, the enemy periodically fires at the positions of our troops in the border areas of the Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is trying to hold the occupied areas and prevent our troops from advancing toward the state border. He carried out shelling from tanks, mortars, barrel, and jet artillery in the areas of the settlements of Petrivka, Rydne, Sosnivka, Slatine, Pryshyb, Ruski Tyshki, Pytomnyk, Verkhniy Saltiv, and others. Conducted aerial reconnaissance with an operational-tactical Orlan-10 UAV near Primorskyi.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical position and conduct offensive actions in the direction of Sloviansk. The areas of Dibrovny, Podolivka, Mazanivka, Adamivka, Chepilya, Krasnopillya, Kurulka and others were shelled with artillery.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy continues to fire on units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine from artillery and tanks along the contact line. Conducts reconnaissance, trying to find weak points in the defense of our troops. They concentrate their main efforts on the Bakhmut and Novopavliv directions and tries to advance in the direction of Soledar and Bakhmut.

In the direction of Kramatorsk, the enemy is regrouping in order to resume the offensive in the direction of Siversk. The Kramatorsk, Zakitny, Hryhorivka, and other districts were shelled by barrel and rocket artillery. Airstrikes near Verkhnokamyansk.

In the Bakhmut direction, he shelled our positions, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Novoluhanske, Pokrovske, Vesela Dolyna, Berestov, Vesele, Mayorsk, and Vershina. They carried out airstrikes near Semihir, Berestovo, and the territory of the Vuglehirskaya TPP. Our soldiers successfully stopped enemy assault attempts in the area of Kodema and Bilogorivka, as well as attempts to capture the villages of Spirne and Vershina. The occupiers received stiff resistance, suffered significant losses, and withdrew ingloriously.

The enemy engaged a UAV near Bakhmutskyi. The enemy is also trying to strengthen the air defense system of rear bases and units.

In the Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhya areas, the invaders did not conduct active actions, they continued shelling along the contact line. They carried out airstrikes near Kamianka. Our defenders quickly suppressed an attempted enemy offensive near Vodyanyi with accurate fire. The enemy launched a missile-aircraft attack on civilian infrastructure in the Vugledar area.

The occupiers systematically bombarded civilian and military infrastructure in the South Buz direction. They carried out a missile attack on Mykolaiv and airstrikes in the areas of Veliky Artakovo and Olhino.

The enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance with unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational-tactical and tactical levels and continued the engineering equipment of the positions. There remains a significant threat of missile strikes on critical infrastructure in the region.

The Russian occupiers, in order to somehow justify the destruction of civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine, continue to openly lie about the location of military units in kindergartens, hospitals and churches.