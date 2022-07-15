More than 10 powerful explosions rang out in morning in Mykolaiv, - Senkevych

The morning in Mykolaiv began with explosions. The air alarm went off in the city and region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the mayor of the city Oleksandr Senkevych in Telegram.

More than ten explosions were reported. Residents are asked to stay in shelters.

"More than 10 powerful explosions just sounded in Mykolaiv! The air alarm continues! Do not leave your houses and shelters! I will inform you of all the important information later," wrote Senkevych.

