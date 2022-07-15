352 children died due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 657 were injured, - Prosecutor General's Office
More than 1,009 children were affected by Russian aggression: 352 children died and more than 657 were injured of various degrees of severity.
This was reported in the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET informs.
"On July 14, a 4-year-old girl and two boys were killed as a result of enemy rocket fire in the center of Vinnytsia. Four more children were injured," the report says.
The most children were affected in Donetsk region - 352, Kharkiv region - 191, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Luhansk region - 61, Mykolaiv region - 53, Kherson region - 52, Zaporizhia region - 31.
Also, Russian shelling and bombing damaged 2,126 educational institutions, of which 216 were completely destroyed.
The Prosecutor General's Office clarified that these numbers are not final - they are still being clarified in occupied and liberated territories, in places where hostilities are ongoing.
