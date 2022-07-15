Russian occupiers fired 53 times at positions of Armed Forces in Zaporizhia direction

The troops of the Russian Federation are concentrating their efforts on holding the occupied borders in the Zaporizhia region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the regional military administration.

In the Zaporizhia direction, the situation has not undergone significant changes over the past day.

"The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on holding the occupied lines. Over the past day, the enemy has fired 53 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders, using tank weapons, rockets, and barrel artillery along the entire line of contact.

"According to the report of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers shelled civilian infrastructure in the areas of Novoyakovlivka, Kamianske, Stepove, Novoandriivka, Preobrazhenka, Orihiv, Hulyaipole settlements over the past 24 hours," the RMA said.

There were also 21 reports of the destruction of civil infrastructure objects as a result of shelling by the Russian occupying forces.

At the same time, during the past day, the evacuation of the civilian population from the temporarily occupied territory was carried out. 1,429 people were evacuated, 386 of them were children.

