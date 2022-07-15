Priority is security, State Department explained call to Americans to leave Ukraine

A representative of the US State Department explained why the country's embassy called on its citizens to immediately leave the territory of Ukraine.

He said this in a comment to RBC-Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, the priority for the USA is the safety of the country's citizens abroad.

"We strive to provide US citizens with clear, timely, and reliable information about every country in the world so they can make informed travel decisions," he said.

The official noted that Ukraine, due to full-scale war, is not suitable for tourist trips and said that Americans should leave the territory of the country, and do so via routes that will not put them at risk due to hostilities.

At the same time, he added that for some citizens shelters on the ground may be the best option.

It will be recalled that on July 14, the US embassy in Kyiv called on citizens of the United States not to enter Ukraine, and for those who are currently in the country to leave immediately.