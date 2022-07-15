Ukrainian defenders took aim at two Russian Su-25s in the direction of Zaporizhia, - SBU

Fighters of the Special Operations Center "A" together with soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down one Su-25 aircraft of the occupiers, hit another one.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SBU press service.

"The other day, the enemy tried to attack Ukrainian positions with two Su-25s near the settlements of Orihiv and Stepove. But our guys acted in anticipation - they hit the enemy planes with MANPADS.

As a result: one Su-25 was destroyed, another was damaged.

Also, the recent achievement of the special forces includes the destruction of four units of BMP, one armored personnel carrier, ammunition and enemy positions," the message says.