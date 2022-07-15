Occupants' attempt to take control of Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway was repulsed, - AFU General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 18:00 on 15.07.2022

"Glory to Ukraine! It has been 142 days of heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, in the airspace of the Republic of Belarus, the rotation of the A-50U long-range radar detection aircraft of the Air and Space Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation is noted. The threat of missile and air strikes from the territory and airspace of the Republic of Belarus remains.

In the Siversk direction, in order to demonstrate the presence and constrain the actions of the Defense Forces, the enemy keeps up to four battalion tactical groups in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions. The occupiers fired at our positions near Kucherivka and Pokrovka, Sumy region.

In the Slobozhansk direction, the enemy used barrel and rocket artillery to shell the districts of Kharkiv, Staraya Hnylitsa, Ruska Lozova, Ukrainka, Rusky Tyshky, Peremoha, Mykilsk, Slatyny, Zolochiv, Krynychny, Chepily, Novomykolaivka, Novaya Dmytrivka, Dibrovny, Bogorodychny, and Karnaukhivka. Made an airstrike near Verkhniy Saltov. Ukrainian soldiers again successfully repelled the assault, during which the occupiers tried to establish control over Bogorodychny.

In the Donetsk direction, in some areas, the enemy intensified the use of aviation, barrel and rocket artillery in order to expand the temporarily occupied territory and reach the administrative border of the Donetsk region. The enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Verkhnokamianske, Ivano-Dariivka, Kramatorsk, Berestov, Belogorivka, Pokrovske, Soledar, Nova Kamianka, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna and New York. Missile and air strikes were recorded near Bilogorivka, Yagidny, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novoselivka.

The occupiers tried to take control of the section of the Bakhmut-Lysychansk road. Assault operations were carried out in the direction of Nagirny and Bilogorivka. Ukrainian soldiers stopped all these poor attempts of the enemy with fire and pushed him back. The invaders also made several unsuccessful attempts to improve their tactical position in the Mykolaivka - Spirne, Myronivka - Vuglehirska TPP and Vidrodzhennya - Vershina directions. As a result, the occupiers suffered losses and retreated. In the areas of Pavlograd and Pokrovsk, the enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance by UAVs.

On the Kurakhiv, Novopavlivka, and Zaporizhzhya directions, the enemy fired artillery in the areas of Novomykhailivka, Pavlivka, Prechistivka, Novopil, Myrne, and Mali Shcherbaki settlements. An attempt to improve the tactical position in the directions of Solodke - Vodyane, Volodymyrivka - Vodyane, Yehorivka - Pavlivka ended with significant losses for the Russian occupiers. Under the fire of Ukrainian soldiers, the remnants of the enemy forces retreated. In order to identify changes in the position of our troops and adjust artillery fire, the enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance by BpLA in the area of ​​Mala Tokmachka.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy is shelling the positions of our troops from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery along the contact line. Attempts to conduct aerial reconnaissance by UAVs.

In the waters of the Black Sea, the occupiers keep three carriers of high-precision weapons ready for use.

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Together we will win!" - said the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.