Rocket attack on Odessa region - 3 rockets were fired, one was shot down by air defense, no casualties - Bratchuk
Explosions were heard in Odesa on Friday, the enemy fired three rockets, one of them was shot down by the air defense of the region - no one was injured
According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Telegram by the speaker of Odessa regional military administration Serhii Bratchuk.
"Enemy rocket attack. Three missiles. One was shot down by a unit of the Defense Forces. No casualties," Bratchuk wrote in a Telegram channel on Friday.
Earlier in the social networks reported the sounds of explosions in Odessa.
