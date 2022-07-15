ENG
News War
Russian drone "Orlan-10" shot down by air defense forces in Mykolaiv region

On July 15, around 11 a.m., soldiers of the anti-aircraft missile unit of the South air command shot down another Orlan-10 UAV in the Mykolaiv region.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to AFU Air Forces Command.

It is noted that the enemy drone carried out aerial reconnaissance of the facilities, at which the resolvers fired from multiple rocket launchers.

