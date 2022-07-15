Central Electoral Commission urged residents of occupied territories not to go to "referendums"

The Central Election Commission of Ukraine reminds that any attempts to hold so-called "referendums" without legal consequences. But asks Ukrainians not to participate in them.

According to Censor.NЕТ, with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this is stated in appeal of CEC.

It is reported that today the CEC adopted a resolution stating that the preparation and holding of "referendums" in the temporarily occupied territories is inadmissible.

In particular, the commission notes that holding referendums under martial law directly contradicts the provisions of the relevant law. In addition, with its resolution, the CEC noted that during martial law, the work of territorial electoral commissions and their members is stopped.

Read more: Occupiers are preparing "referendum" in Zaporizhzhia region

"Today in the temporarily occupied territories there are no functioning or formed entities defined by the legislation of Ukraine with the authority to organize the preparation and holding of any votes," the statement reads.

The Central Election Commission also separately draws attention to the fact that such "referendums" cannot have any legal consequences. In the absence of a law, any attempt to hold a "local referendum" is an attack on the constitutional order of Ukraine and territorial integrity.

In addition, the CEC urged voters living in the occupied territories not to participate in "referendums" if they were held by the Russian Federation or with its assistance. Thus, showing the solidarity and unity of the Ukrainian people.

Read more: Russia failed to occupy Ukraine and is preparing to annex already invaded territories, - Skibitskyi