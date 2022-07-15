China sells Russia goods it needs to continue its war against Ukraine - The Wall Street Journal

Chinese exports of microchips and other electronic components and raw materials, including those with military applications, to Russia increased after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, complicating sanctions efforts by the United States and its allies.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to LB.ua.

"According to Chinese customs data, shipments of microchips from China to Russia more than doubled to about $50 million in the first five months of 2022 from the previous year, while exports of other components such as printed circuit boards rose by double-digit percentages," The Wall Street Journal article said.

Exports of aluminum oxide, used to make metallic aluminum, an important material in weapons and aerospace manufacturing, were 400 times higher than last year.

Last month, the U.S. Commerce Department added five Chinese electronics manufacturers to a trade blacklist for helping Russia's defense industry both before and after the invasion.

